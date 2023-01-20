The event is being hosted by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, along with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield in Craigavon Civic Centre.
Carla Lockhart said: “The persecution of Christians continues to be a major issue in over 60 countries across the world. There continues to be the physical attack and execution of Christians, hostility to public acts of worship, a prohibition on Christian materials including the Bible, and an increasing prevalence of gender-based Christian persecution.
"For over 65 years Open Doors have been the voice of the persecuted Church. In their advocacy for believers across the world, they ensure that persecution remains to the fore in the public sphere, and on the agenda of government.
"Each year the World Watch List is published by Open Doors. The Open Doors World Watch List ranks the countries where Christians face the most persecution – helping you support and speak out.
"I am honoured to be co-hosting a Northern Ireland launch of the report, alongside the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, on Friday. This will allow us to join together to learn of the work of Open Doors and engage with their leadership team. We will also here from an East African believer who has faced persecution.”
Councillor Paul Greenfield said he was “honoured” to host this event as Lord Mayor.
"I know many people across the council area have a heart for the persecuted church, and many keep the worldwide church in their prayers daily. This is an opportunity to learn more about the rise of persecution in certain nations, and how we hear in Northern Ireland can help,” he said.