The Northern Ireland launch is being held this evening (Friday, January 20) of the Open Doors World Watch List 2023 which ranks the countries where Christians face most persecution.

The event is being hosted by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, along with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield in Craigavon Civic Centre.

Carla Lockhart said: “The persecution of Christians continues to be a major issue in over 60 countries across the world. There continues to be the physical attack and execution of Christians, hostility to public acts of worship, a prohibition on Christian materials including the Bible, and an increasing prevalence of gender-based Christian persecution.

"For over 65 years Open Doors have been the voice of the persecuted Church. In their advocacy for believers across the world, they ensure that persecution remains to the fore in the public sphere, and on the agenda of government.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

"Each year the World Watch List is published by Open Doors. The Open Doors World Watch List ranks the countries where Christians face the most persecution – helping you support and speak out.

"I am honoured to be co-hosting a Northern Ireland launch of the report, alongside the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, on Friday. This will allow us to join together to learn of the work of Open Doors and engage with their leadership team. We will also here from an East African believer who has faced persecution.”

Councillor Paul Greenfield said he was “honoured” to host this event as Lord Mayor.