A GREEN-fingered Rathfriland couple, who opened their beautiful garden to the public last Saturday, have raised over £1,300 for B Positive.

Ooleen and Robert Hanna’s fundraising event, at their Sleepy Valley home, was a blooming success and attracted around 150 friends, neighbours and visitors.

From 11am until 2pm, there was a steady stream of callers viewing the amazing array of plants and flowers, enjoying a cuppa and chat and learning more about B Positive, the charity set up by Banbridge boy Adam Watson.

“The day went really well,” keen gardener Ooleen told the Chronicle.

Enjoying the open garden at Sleepy Valley last Saturday morning are Gillian and Avril McMurran with Laura Scott.

“We were delighted to have Adam’s parents David and Sara with us. They stayed for about an hour and a half and they brought the B Positive suitcase with them.

“The suitcase was opened up and displayed, so everyone could see what actually goes into one of them, which was very interesting.

“They are such a great young couple and, when I look at everything they have done, and the amount of time and effort that’s gone into the charity, it really is a credit to them.”

While Saturday’s weather got off to a showery start, it didn’t dampen the fundraising event.

Robert and Ooleen Hanna opened their beautiful garden in aid of B Positive and are pictured with Sara and David Watson.

“From 9am to 11am, it just bucketed - and I thought ‘this is going to be a disaster’,” Ooleen recalled.

“But it cleared up at about 11.15am; we dried down the tables and chairs and we got everyone in and seated.

“We had loads of plants for sale, and they’re all gone, so that was a bit more money coming in as well.

“At the minute we’re sitting at £1,316 - I’m absolutely thrilled to bits.

Pictured are Joan Stewart, Stella Shilliday, Inez Thompson, Geoffrey and Lochlan Bingham.

“I want to thank every single person who attended and everyone who donated. I appreciate it all very much.

“My daughter Laura Scott helped get everything set up; she’s a great organiser. The rest of my family helped in providing food, as did my friends and neighbours - so it was a team effort.”

This is the Hannas fifth fundraising venture; they’ve previously supported Cancer Research, Macmillan, Motor Neurone Disease and Drumgooland Church of Ireland.

“We started very small and it seems to have grown with every event,” Ooleen remarked.

“It was Robert’s idea to do it for B Positive this year. I've discovered it's a really great charity and we’re so glad that we chose to support it.”

Ooleen added: “We’ve been living in Sleepy Valley for about six years and the garden was started more or less from scratch.

“I would be the gardener and Robert grows the vegetables.

“I love gardening - there’s always something to do, even in the middle of December.”

Photographs from the event are by Billy Maxwell.

