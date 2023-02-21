Open invitation from Co Armagh GAA club Sarsfields as plans begin for centenary celebrations

A County Armagh GAA club has issued an open invitation to all as they embark on plans for their milestone 100th anniversary celebrations.

Sarsfields GAA club is due to celebrate its centenary in 2026 and already has starting planning for this landmark year.

The Co Armagh club, which is based on the south shore of Lough Neagh, is preparing for that milestone by creating a new five-year plan.

Sarsfields volunteers out canvassing the Derrytrasna area of Co Armagh with invitations to a meeting to plan for the Centenary of Sarsfields GAA Club.

Although a small club, they are brimming with ideas and want the local community to join in and help organise such a special series of events.

The club is hosting a Development Workshop event on Thursday 2nd March at 7.30pm, and is inviting all of the local community to get involved.

Sarsfields GAA Club in Derrytrasna is planning for its Centenary celebrations with a special meeting next month.

Conor Creaney, who is acting as Sarsfield GAA Club co-ordinator for the event, explained: “All GAA clubs should plan ahead for the future and we have seen the success of other local clubs who’ve followed the GAA’s Planning Programme. It gives a structured approach to developing your plan.

“The main part of the programme is the club planning workshop, where all of the club’s members and the local community are invited to voice their opinions or give their ideas. Really, the success of the whole programme depends on this event,” said Mr Creaney.

“We want to celebrate our centenary year and plan ahead, but we can only do that if we know the views of our membership and the needs of the wider community. We want to hear from everyone.”

“If anyone has heard about the event and is wondering whether they should attend, or if they have anything to add, the answer is ‘yes’ we want you there,” he said.

“It’s just two hours of a member’s time but can make a massive difference to the club’s future. We will be offering refreshments on the night and following a clear agenda set out by Croke Park. It covers football and coaching, but also our place in the community, culture and how the club is run – everyone, of every background, will have something to contribute,” said Mr Creaney

“The event will be facilitated by Jimmy Magee from St. Peter’s in Lurgan, who has unbelievable experience in delivering these events in his own club and for Ulster GAA. The attendees are broken down into smaller focus groups and led by facilitators at each table. We will also be giving out suggestion cards if anyone wants to write their input,” said Mr Creaney.

“In our invites for the event, which we have been posting through letterboxes recently, we said that ‘the voices at this workshop will echo for the next five years and into our next 100 years’ and I think that’s true. We hope everyone makes the effort to attend and has their voice heard,” he concluded.

Sarsfields GFC is the main hub in the Derrytrasna area fielding male and female teams across all age brackets, as well as offering community programmes, all-abilities fitness, cultural events and senior citizens outreach.