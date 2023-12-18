Operation Freeze Knees is back on Christmas Day at Portstewart Strand
It has become an annual Christmas event for many brr-ave swimmers on the north coast!
Operation Freeze Knees is a charity dip on Christmas Day at 12 noon on Portstewart Strand in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice.
Sponsored by Autozone Coleraine, the event regularly attracts scores of swimmers who are willing to brave the north Atlantic to raise funds. Everyone is welcome, so pop on your favourite festive fancy dress and take to the water in style!
Donations can be made via JustGiving.