Opportunity for public to find out more about The Open in Portrush engagement session
The first of a series of engagement events hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Council and the Open event organisers The R&A, will take place in Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday, February 19 from 12 noon until 6pm.
The drop-in sessions will provide an opportunity for people who live or work in Portrush and the surrounding areas to call in and ask questions.
The event will have representatives from many of the agencies and stakeholders involved in delivering this year’s Open.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would encourage members of the public to attend the community open day to learn more about the upcoming Open, including volunteering opportunities.
“The day represents a great opportunity for those who attend to ask questions and gain a better understanding of the logistics of hosting an event of this scale, including the benefits it will bring to the local area.”
During the day, information boards will be on display providing information on the following key areas:
General information on The 153rd Open, volunteering opportunities/how to get involved, local business support, economic benefit, legacy and sustainability, skills and recruitment, traffic and transport and The Open Camping Village.
More detailed information on traffic and transport will be available in the May session when plans are more developed. For more information on The 153rd Open please visit https://www.theopen.com/royal-portrush-153rd-open.