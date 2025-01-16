Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the north coast prepares to welcome The 153rd Open to Royal Portrush this July, members of the public are invited to a community open day on Wednesday, February 19.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of a series of engagement events hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Council and the Open event organisers The R&A, will take place in Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday, February 19 from 12 noon until 6pm.

The drop-in sessions will provide an opportunity for people who live or work in Portrush and the surrounding areas to call in and ask questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will have representatives from many of the agencies and stakeholders involved in delivering this year’s Open.

The first of a series of engagement events hosted by Council, alongside organisers of The Open, The R&A, will take place in Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday 19th February from 12 midday until 6pm. CREDIT CHRIS HILL

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would encourage members of the public to attend the community open day to learn more about the upcoming Open, including volunteering opportunities.

“The day represents a great opportunity for those who attend to ask questions and gain a better understanding of the logistics of hosting an event of this scale, including the benefits it will bring to the local area.”

During the day, information boards will be on display providing information on the following key areas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General information on The 153rd Open, volunteering opportunities/how to get involved, local business support, economic benefit, legacy and sustainability, skills and recruitment, traffic and transport and The Open Camping Village.

More detailed information on traffic and transport will be available in the May session when plans are more developed. For more information on The 153rd Open please visit https://www.theopen.com/royal-portrush-153rd-open.