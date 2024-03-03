Orange Community Awards 2024: here's the list of winners from across Northern Ireland
The gala showcase event, which included music, singing and dancing, promised to celebrate the very best of the Orange ‘family.
Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson presented the Grand Master’s Award to Wor. Bro. Perry Reid, in recognition of more than 60 years of dedicated service to the Orange Institution.
Other winners on the night included St. Johnston True Blues LOL 992, from Donegal, who won the Best New Banner award, and Pride of the Raven Flute Band, from East Belfast, who claimed the award for Best Band. The Junior Grand Lodge Award 2024 went to JLOL 80, Magherafelt District LOL No. 3.
Entertainment was provided by County Armagh Accordions, Gospel singing with Bro. Joseph Kennoway, piping and drumming from Andrea and Ethan Young, Kathryn Stewart’s Highland Dancers and Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band.
Following the event, Grand Master Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson paid tribute to the winners and nominees in the respective categories.
“I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the winners and nominees for being standard bearers for the Institution, as well as their own communities,” he said.
In his address at the beginning of the evening, the Grand Master highlighted the key role played by the Orange family in communities across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.
“This event is a celebration of Orangeism and its enduring - and very prominent and active role - in wider society,” he said. “It is also a public appreciation of the commitment and dedication of our membership.
“This evening offers a wonderful platform as we seek to showcase the hugely positive influence of our organisation; our proud cultural and musical heritage; our outreach work; and of course, the continuing relevance of Orangeism.
“The Orange family is something special, something we should all be proud to be a part of.
“We are involved in so many areas of valuable work throughout our jurisdiction – including community development; youth work and training; charitable activities; musical tuition through our bands; and of course, our vitally important Christian witness.”
The award winners were:
- Band of the Year Award 2024
Pride of the Raven Flute Band
- Best New Banner Award 2024
St. Johnston True Blues LOL 992, Co Donegal
- Sporting Achievement Award 2024
Brother Stephen Shortt - Beragh ‘No Surrender’ LOL 796
- Outstanding Community Service Award 2024
Irwin’s True Blues LOL 1924
- Individual Outstanding Community Service Award 2024
Bro. Harry Teggarty - Derryogue Defenders LOL 424
- Lodge Membership Numerical Increase Award 2024
Invincible True Blues LOL 735
- Lodge Membership Percentage Increase Award 2024
Ballynafeigh Guiding Star LOL 597
- Christian Outreach Award 2024
Bro. Keith Thompson and Bro. William Semple - Dungiven Faith & Crown Defenders LOL 2036
- Junior Grand Lodge Award 2024
JLOL 80 – Magherafelt District LOL No3
- Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Lodge Membership Increase Award 2024
Sister Elizabeth Pollock Memorial WLOL 169 and Limavady WLOL 175
- Grand Master’s Award 2024
Rt. Wor. Bro. Perry Reid
- Past County Grand Master Co. Tyrone
Derryfubble LOL 49