Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The gala showcase event, which included music, singing and dancing, promised to celebrate the very best of the Orange ‘family.

Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson presented the Grand Master’s Award to Wor. Bro. Perry Reid, in recognition of more than 60 years of dedicated service to the Orange Institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other winners on the night included St. Johnston True Blues LOL 992, from Donegal, who won the Best New Banner award, and Pride of the Raven Flute Band, from East Belfast, who claimed the award for Best Band. The Junior Grand Lodge Award 2024 went to JLOL 80, Magherafelt District LOL No. 3.

Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson presents the Grand Master’s Award to Wor. Bro. Perry Reid at the 2024 Orange Community Awards which was held in the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry.

Entertainment was provided by County Armagh Accordions, Gospel singing with Bro. Joseph Kennoway, piping and drumming from Andrea and Ethan Young, Kathryn Stewart’s Highland Dancers and Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band.

Following the event, Grand Master Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson paid tribute to the winners and nominees in the respective categories.

“I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the winners and nominees for being standard bearers for the Institution, as well as their own communities,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his address at the beginning of the evening, the Grand Master highlighted the key role played by the Orange family in communities across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

The Orange Community Awards attracted a packed audience at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry.

“This event is a celebration of Orangeism and its enduring - and very prominent and active role - in wider society,” he said. “It is also a public appreciation of the commitment and dedication of our membership.

“This evening offers a wonderful platform as we seek to showcase the hugely positive influence of our organisation; our proud cultural and musical heritage; our outreach work; and of course, the continuing relevance of Orangeism.

“The Orange family is something special, something we should all be proud to be a part of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are involved in so many areas of valuable work throughout our jurisdiction – including community development; youth work and training; charitable activities; musical tuition through our bands; and of course, our vitally important Christian witness.”

The award winners were:

Band of the Year Award 2024

Pride of the Raven Flute Band

Best New Banner Award 2024

St. Johnston True Blues LOL 992, Co Donegal

Sporting Achievement Award 2024

Brother Stephen Shortt - Beragh ‘No Surrender’ LOL 796

Outstanding Community Service Award 2024

Irwin’s True Blues LOL 1924

Individual Outstanding Community Service Award 2024

Bro. Harry Teggarty - Derryogue Defenders LOL 424

Lodge Membership Numerical Increase Award 2024

Invincible True Blues LOL 735

Lodge Membership Percentage Increase Award 2024

Ballynafeigh Guiding Star LOL 597

Christian Outreach Award 2024

Bro. Keith Thompson and Bro. William Semple - Dungiven Faith & Crown Defenders LOL 2036

Junior Grand Lodge Award 2024

JLOL 80 – Magherafelt District LOL No3

Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland – Lodge Membership Increase Award 2024

Sister Elizabeth Pollock Memorial WLOL 169 and Limavady WLOL 175

Grand Master’s Award 2024

Rt. Wor. Bro. Perry Reid

Past County Grand Master Co. Tyrone