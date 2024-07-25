Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Portadown Orange District’s bid to parade on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Sunday ahead of the Armagh v Galway All Ireland Final match has been thwarted by the Parades Commission.

The District Lodge submitted an application to march in Portadown via the Garvaghy Road on July 28 at 3pm claiming that ‘it would bring the least impact on the majority of the community that live there as most will either be away to Croke Park, or will be in clubs, pubs or at home watching and supporting’ the GAA match’.

Pacemaker Press 7/07/2019 The annual Drumcree parade take place Portadown, on Sunday. The parade was prevented from walking down the Garvaghy Road on their return to Carlton Street Orange Hall. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The last time there was an Orange Order march on the Garvaghy Road was 1997 however successive Parades Commission NI decisions have banned marches since.

A Parades Commission NI determination has banned the parade from going passed Drumcree Parish Church on the Drumcree Road, the entire length of the Garvaghy Road, Parkmount and Victoria Terrace on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Portadown LOL No1 said it ‘was not surprised’ and repeated calls for dialogue with whomever could resolve the situation.

The Commission said it had received a number of representations including from the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition which described ‘the impact the past had on the community and the trauma that remains’. The Coalition said the vast majority of residents initially regarded the proposal as ‘a hoax’ but on learning it was not their reaction was one of ‘anger and dismay’.

"They consider that, at a time when their community is celebrating the achievements of the Armagh county GAA team, the application is aimed at causing alarm, fear and at heightening tensions,” said the Commission.

The Commission added it had representations from political representatives who referred to ‘fears it would have a negative impact on community relations’ and that some people were considering cancelling travel plans due to fears for the safety of relatives.

It said: “The Commission has cause to believe that should the parade process the entirety of its notified route, there will be an adverse effect on community relations and a potential for public disorder.”

Portadown Orange District LOL 1 said: “We are not surprised that the Parades Commission, along with PSNI, have again prevented us from completing this parade. However, we are disappointed that they have reached this decision despite having an opportunity to bring this chapter in history to a close.

"We note Cllr Nelson’s comments that the residents of the Garvaghy Road have worked with all sides of the community, but would question why have they not spoken to representatives of Portadown District? We would call on Cllr Nelson and the residents to come and speak with us so that we can bring this dispute to a satisfactory conclusion for all the communities in the town and not just one side.

"We recall the comments made by the First Minster on taking her post in Stormont, that she would be a First Minster for all and respect all cultures and traditions in NI. Maybe the rest of her party didn’t get that memo.”

It said they remain ‘ready to talk’ and requested a meeting with Secretary of State Hillary Benn, the Chief Constable and the Parades Commission. The Lodge will meet on Sunday and parade to the bridge.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, responding to the statement from Portadown Orange District and the Parades Commission ruling said: “Where is the respect for the unionist tradition?

"We see again the hollow words of SF when they talk about their fantasy United Ireland. There is no respect for unionists. It is supremacy and domination they want. The fight for equality goes on!”

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy welcomed the decision by the Parades Commission not to grant permission ‘for a divisive and contentious parade’ down the Garvaghy Road.

He said: “The determination by the Parades Commission that the Portadown Lodge will not be given permission to march down the Garvaghy Road is the right decision and I welcome that.

"For 26 years the people of the Garvaghy Road have enjoyed peace since contentious parades were prevented from going through the area.

“This most recent application was a stunt, it was arrogant, insulting and derogatory and designed to increase tensions and cause division.