Gareth was ordained by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, at a service held in Lisburn Cathedral on Sunday September 11.

A full-time youth worker, Gareth is married to Sarah and they have two children, Patrick and Eden, aged four and two.

“I grew up in Glenavy Parish where we were blessed with leadership that invested heavily in our development and faith for many years,” Gareth said.

The Rev Gareth Campbell at his ordination as a deacon intern with the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison. Photo by Norman Briggs.

“This will be quite a busy year, as along with a young family and my final year of study, I’ll still be working full-time as a youth worker in the Killicomaine estate in Portadown.

Advertisement

“I am passionate about ministry in all forms, but to date, youth ministry has been my main focus since leaving school. I studied for a degree in youth work with practical theology and later served in Drumglass Parish, Dungannon, Lisburn Cathedral and Armagh Diocese over the past 10 years.

“This year I am excited to bring my skill set to Derryvolgie and offer all I can, and in return hopefully learn lots too.”

At the Service of Ordination of deacon interns held in Lisburn Cathedral are, front row from left: Lee Boal, Gareth Campbell and Andrew Neill and Bishop George Davison. Back row, from left: The Rev Danielle McCullagh, Archdeacon Barry Forde; the Rev Canon William Taggart, Dean Sam Wright, Archdeacon Stephen McBride, Archdeacon Paul Dundas and the Rev Canon Kevin Graham. Photo by Norman Briggs.