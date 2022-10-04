Ordination of Deacon Intern at Derryvolgie Parish
The Rev Gareth Campbell has been ordained a deacon in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Connor, and will serve his deacon intern year in Derryvolgie Parish.
Gareth was ordained by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, at a service held in Lisburn Cathedral on Sunday September 11.
A full-time youth worker, Gareth is married to Sarah and they have two children, Patrick and Eden, aged four and two.
“I grew up in Glenavy Parish where we were blessed with leadership that invested heavily in our development and faith for many years,” Gareth said.
“This will be quite a busy year, as along with a young family and my final year of study, I’ll still be working full-time as a youth worker in the Killicomaine estate in Portadown.
“I am passionate about ministry in all forms, but to date, youth ministry has been my main focus since leaving school. I studied for a degree in youth work with practical theology and later served in Drumglass Parish, Dungannon, Lisburn Cathedral and Armagh Diocese over the past 10 years.
“This year I am excited to bring my skill set to Derryvolgie and offer all I can, and in return hopefully learn lots too.”
Gareth said the family was looking forward to this new chapter in their lives and to getting involved with all that is going on in Derryvolgie. “The welcome to date has been warm, and the opportunity for learning is high,” he said. “Please pray for all that lies ahead for us as we settle into new settings and new routines, and new chances to serve God.”