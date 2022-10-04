Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ordination of Deacon Intern at Derryvolgie Parish

The Rev Gareth Campbell has been ordained a deacon in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Connor, and will serve his deacon intern year in Derryvolgie Parish.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:18 pm

Gareth was ordained by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, at a service held in Lisburn Cathedral on Sunday September 11.

A full-time youth worker, Gareth is married to Sarah and they have two children, Patrick and Eden, aged four and two.

“I grew up in Glenavy Parish where we were blessed with leadership that invested heavily in our development and faith for many years,” Gareth said.

Most Popular

The Rev Gareth Campbell at his ordination as a deacon intern with the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison. Photo by Norman Briggs.

“This will be quite a busy year, as along with a young family and my final year of study, I’ll still be working full-time as a youth worker in the Killicomaine estate in Portadown.

Read More

Read More
Managing your money amidst rising costs

Advertisement

“I am passionate about ministry in all forms, but to date, youth ministry has been my main focus since leaving school. I studied for a degree in youth work with practical theology and later served in Drumglass Parish, Dungannon, Lisburn Cathedral and Armagh Diocese over the past 10 years.

“This year I am excited to bring my skill set to Derryvolgie and offer all I can, and in return hopefully learn lots too.”

At the Service of Ordination of deacon interns held in Lisburn Cathedral are, front row from left: Lee Boal, Gareth Campbell and Andrew Neill and Bishop George Davison. Back row, from left: The Rev Danielle McCullagh, Archdeacon Barry Forde; the Rev Canon William Taggart, Dean Sam Wright, Archdeacon Stephen McBride, Archdeacon Paul Dundas and the Rev Canon Kevin Graham. Photo by Norman Briggs.

Gareth said the family was looking forward to this new chapter in their lives and to getting involved with all that is going on in Derryvolgie. “The welcome to date has been warm, and the opportunity for learning is high,” he said. “Please pray for all that lies ahead for us as we settle into new settings and new routines, and new chances to serve God.”

Connor