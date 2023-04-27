Organisers of big Lurgan band parade make 'no play' decision following local bereavement

The organisers of a large band parade being held in Lurgan tonight (Friday, April 28) are asking participants to march without playing music along a stretch of the route in respect for a local grieving family.

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band members expect to be joined by around 40 other outfits coming from far and wide for their annual parade.

This morning the band posted an urgent message on social media asking visiting bands for their cooperation due to a bereavement in the area.

"There has been a family bereavement at the end of the small estate that our parade starts on just before the bands come out onto the main road at Queen Street,” said a band spokesperson.

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band members are holding their annual parade on Friday, April 28 in Lurgan.

"As a mark of respect to the family we will be introducing a no play zone tonight past the house, this will be controlled by marshals on the ground so we ask you to please follow the instructions of the marshals at the start point and toward the end of this street. You can play one tune after forming up in Shaerf Drive but if it hasn't finished before leaving the next street (Logan Drive) your band will be held marking time until the tune finishes then you can proceed with a single drum beat.

"Once bands turn the corner onto the main road and after passing Carla Lockhart’s DUP office we ask that you resume playing for the rest of the route.

"Thank you in advance for your cooperation and respect at this difficult time for the family.

"The officers and members of the band would like to pass on our sincerest sympathies to the family. If we can be of any further assistance tonight please let us know.

Tonight’s parade will see Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band members will be stepping out in new tunics, the final piece of their new unform.

A spokesperson said the parade would feature “a vast array of some of the best bands in the country on show, and some new visiting bands”.

"It's shaping up to be a great night and we hope, like last year, to see the town filled with spectators lining the route.

"As host band we will start off from Lurgan Legion in Union Street at approximately 7 – 7.15pm and lay two wreaths at the war memorial before finishing in Shaerf Drive where the main parade will start from."

Which route will the parade take?

The parade will begin at Shaerf Drive and take the following route:

Queens Walk

Logan Drive

Foster Place

Queen Street

High Street

Market Street turning at War Memorial

Market Street

Union Street

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to join the parade: