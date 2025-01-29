Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NI Science Festival is making its way to the north coast as part of a 12-day extravaganza that will bring science to life from February 12-23.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For its eleventh edition, the festival will present more than 300 events across Northern Ireland, focusing on our rich and diverse natural environment, our engineering and manufacturing heritage, sustainability, technology, the mind and body, and much more.

The north coast events include navigating the stunning National Trust grounds of Mussenden Temple and Downhill Demesne with the North West Orienteering club on Thursday, February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show nature some love this Valentine’s Day on Portstewart Beach with a spring litter pick with the Mae Murray Foundation.

Local illustrator and author Paddy Donnelly hosts an interactive workshop exploring his acclaimed children’s book The Vanishing Lake and its ties to the natural world. CREDIT NI SCIENCE FESTIVAL

The Playhouse Portrush will screen 2023 documentary Wilding on Thursday, February 20. The inspiring tale charts the rewilding efforts of a young couple that bets on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate.

Set sail on an unforgettable journey along the Giant's Causeway coastline to uncover the rich maritime history, geological wonders, and intriguing shipwreck stories of the area in the Historical Wreck & Geological Causeway Coast Sea Safari on Saturday, February 15 and Saturday February 22.

At Carrick-a-Rede, delve into how excessive stress can affect our body and mind and explore the science behind relaxation techniques for regulating everyday stress in Relax More, Stress Less on Thursday, February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broughgammon Farm in Ballycastle will host a celebratory feast of the beautiful artisan produce from its regenerative farm in Soil to Plate: Sustainable Supper on Saturday, February 22.

The Playhouse Portrush will screen 2023 documentary Wilding on Thursday 20th February. The inspiring tale charts the rewilding efforts of a young couple that bets on nature for the future of their failing, four-hundred-year-old estate. CREDIT NI SCIENCE FESTIVAL

In Cushendun, The Old Church will also host a series of festival events. Experience the wonders of space in Beyond Our World, a stargazing event at Cushendun hosted by the Northern Ireland Amateur Astronomy Society on Friday, February 14.

Local illustrator and author Paddy Donnelly will host an interactive workshop exploring his acclaimed children’s book The Vanishing Lake and its ties to the natural world before a screening of the five-time Oscar-nominated Irish animated film Wolfwalkers on Saturday, February 15.

Kevin Sheridan of Sheridans Cheesemongers hosts a special raw cheese and natural wine evening on Saturday, February 22.

For more information and to view the full programme, visit nisciencefestival.com.