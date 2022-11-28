Oscar-nominated actor and two Booker Prize-winning authors lined-up for Heaney HomePlace

Since opening its doors in 2016, Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy has hosted many luminaries from the arts world and 2023 is no different.

This season’s stunning line-up includes a Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter, an Oscar-nominated actor and two Booker Prize-winning authors.

One of the opening events of the season, ‘Music, Poems & Songs for the Soul’ on 14 January promises to be an unmissable afternoon with some of the finest musicians, poets and storytellers from Mid Ulster and beyond.

Mercury Prize and Choice Prize-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan makes a long-awaited return to The Helicon stage on January 28. This will be the popular singer’s second time performing at HomePlace following a mesmerising sell-out concert in 2017.

Seamus Heaney Homeplace has a captivating events programme coming up in the New Year.

The music continues with traditional Irish group Altan in Concert on February 3. Drawing on musical influences from their native County Donegal, the group continues to delight audiences across the globe with their distinctive sound.

Recently longlisted for the Booker Prize, acclaimed author and renowned journalist Audrey Magee is in conversation with Emma Warnock on February 5, to discuss her remarkable career and latest book, The Colony.

Opening a busy March, best-selling author Graeme Macrae Burnet is joined by novelist and short story writer Jan Carson on March 4 for a compelling afternoon of discussion about his critically acclaimed career.

The Trumpet and The King, written and created in Northern Ireland by playwright Andrea Montgomery will take to The Helicon stage on March 16. Set in Tudor times, this extraordinary play follows the lives of two young men as they navigate life and belonging across cultural and religious divides.

Towards the end of the programme, John Banville, the critically acclaimed and Booker Prize-winning author is in conversation with Eamonn Hughes on April 1.

In the run-up to Easter, you’re invited to HomePlace for a special evening of poetry and music on April 5 with the highly respected Fews Ensemble featuring Oscar-nominated actor Ciarán Hinds who makes a welcome return to The Helicon.

And the quality of the offering doesn’t end there, with best-selling Scottish author Irvine Welsh at HomePlace on April 21. Finally, closing the season is Booker-prize winning author Ian McEwan in conversation with John Self on April 29

The new programme will be on sale from mid-day on Monday November 28 at https://seamusheaneyhome.com/upcoming-events/