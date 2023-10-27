Oscar winner James Martin has linked with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens to invite peoplein Northern Ireland and beyond to shine a light for peace this Christmas.

L-R Corrymeela Community Leader Alex Wimberly, PSNI Inspector Adam Ruston, PSNI Sgt Wendy McConnell, James Martin, PSNI Chief Inspector Brendan Green, PSNI Inspector Stevie Burns, Corrymeela Guest Relationship Manager Katherine Murphy. Credit Corrymeela

Martin, who recently returned from yet another trans-Atlantic trip to the United States, was delighted to accept the honour of being Corrymeela Ambassador for the Shine a Light for Peace campaign.

The ever-jovial James, a former pupil of Harberton Special School in Belfast, explained that he has a personal link to Corrymeela Community’s Ballycastle Centre: "It’s my home from home. It is a special place, a haven of peace, ever since I came down from Belfast with my friend Ross to visit the Community for a first time.

"I fell in love with Corrymeela - and all it stands for. Since those short-trouser days I have been coming here and living in this area during most weekends for over twenty years.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Stephen Callaghan with James Martin. Credit Corrymeela

"This is where I can ignore all the pressures of film making and such like. The Shine of Light project is now more important than ever, considering all the world-wide unrest.”

As Northern Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation charity, Corrymeela has been shining a light for peace for nearly 60 years. Every year Corrymeela supports around 7,500 people, who are mainly from marginalised communities, to explore difference and discover ways to live well together. This year, Corrymeela is inviting supporters to light up a life by dedicating a light on their virtual Christmas tree, on their own tree at home or at work and making a contribution to their peacebuilding work.

‘With increasing conflict in the wider world, and increased tensions locally, our Shine a Light campaign gives people in Northern Ireland and beyond an opportunity to bring some hope this Christmas,” said Tim Magowan, Corrymeela’s Executive Director. “We are delighted that James is willing to share some of his star dust with us to inspire us all to contribute to a more peaceful world in 2024”.

James’s father Ivan returned with his son from a busy assignment in New York and added: “After spending so much time with our neighbours at Corrymeela it is a delight to be invited along with James to this enormously worthwhile Shine a Light Christmas campaign. Corrymeela’s work today in society is as relevant and important as it was when the project was launched all those years ago.

"The values that Corrymeela stand for are more important today than they ever were. Just look at the daily world news of unrest all over the globe and the need for peace is so desperately important. Indeed, I feel we must re-double our efforts to make sure of maintaining peace here in this country.

"Of course, Corrymeela has always been a shining light of hope for Down Syndrome youngsters such as James, who came here for a first time all those years ago. We have never forgotten the significance of all that welcoming help.”