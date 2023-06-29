Register
Oscar winning actor James Martin opens new supported living complex in Maghera

A new supported living complex for adults with a learning disability has been officially opened in Maghera by Oscar winning actor James Martin.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

Known as Fair Hill Court, seven tenants are now looking forward to settling in to their new homes with support from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

To mark the completion of the facility, they were joined by family members and friends along with Oscar winning actor James Martin who was on hand to cut the all-important ribbon to the delight of everyone in attendance.

Reflecting on the significance of the development, assistant director, Gareth Farmer said: “This new model is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through collaboration, with the Northern Trust working closely with the owner of the building, Declan McKenna, the Housing Executive, RQIA, local residents and the tenants themselves.

Oscar winning actor James Martin cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of Fairhill Court in Maghera. Credit: NHSCTOscar winning actor James Martin cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of Fairhill Court in Maghera. Credit: NHSCT
Oscar winning actor James Martin cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of Fairhill Court in Maghera. Credit: NHSCT

“What we have developed will offer greater efficiency for our staff and service users, providing modern accommodation which best meets the needs of our tenants, and where they can forge important social connections within the facility and in the wider local community as well which is very important.

Deputy manager Mairead Quinn said she was delighted to see the tenants settling in to their new surroundings.

“A lot of work has gone in to the planning and delivery of this scheme, and it is very rewarding for all of us to see how happy it has made those who now call it home,” she said.

“The Northern Trust will continue to support our residents and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits their new surroundings will bring."

Tenant Michael O’Boyle pictured at the official opening event with James Martin. Credit: NHSCTTenant Michael O’Boyle pictured at the official opening event with James Martin. Credit: NHSCT
Tenant Michael O’Boyle pictured at the official opening event with James Martin. Credit: NHSCT
James Martin pictured at the official opening of Fairhill Court supported living complex in Maghera with Project Lead Rosemary Wray. Credit: NHSCTJames Martin pictured at the official opening of Fairhill Court supported living complex in Maghera with Project Lead Rosemary Wray. Credit: NHSCT
James Martin pictured at the official opening of Fairhill Court supported living complex in Maghera with Project Lead Rosemary Wray. Credit: NHSCT
Tenant Sharon Mawhinney enjoys the official opening event at Fairhill Court, a new supported living complex in Maghera. Credit: NHSCTTenant Sharon Mawhinney enjoys the official opening event at Fairhill Court, a new supported living complex in Maghera. Credit: NHSCT
Tenant Sharon Mawhinney enjoys the official opening event at Fairhill Court, a new supported living complex in Maghera. Credit: NHSCT
