Police in the Causeway Coast and Glens area have warned the public to expect traffic delays around Ballycastle with the return of the Ould Lammas Fair from Saturday, August 26 – Tuesday, August 29.

The main events will be held on Monday and Tuesday when the town is transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets and thousands of visitors.

Building the momentum up to the fair days, there is a jam-packed weekend of activity, with events such as a heavy horse show, horse races on the beach, fairground rides, live music, entertainment, market stalls selling favourites such as dulse, yellowman and much more.

A fireworks display will light up the sky to mark the start of the traditional fair on Sunday, August 27 from 9pm, followed by an outdoor concert at The Diamond.

Shauna McFall gets ready to sell her pony at the Ould Lammas Fair. Picture: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia.

Crafters and traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be at the seafront, bringing together an array of fresh food, local produce, tasty treats, and handmade arts and crafts. Visitors can enjoy meeting the makers behind the products as well as experiencing an extended Twilight Market over the weekend.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has been a staple of Ballycastle for centuries – it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the year’s tourism calendar.

"This fantastic event holds a very special place in the hearts of local people, as well as in the hearts of the many thousands who come from far and wide to be a part of it each and every year. For generations, the Ould Lammas Fair has brought families, friends and communities together and I look forward to seeing the town full of people enjoying dulse, yellowman and everything else it has to offer.”

Police have issued traffic arrangements for the weekend with the expectation of an influx of many visitors.

Fireworks will light up the sky on Sunday evening at Marina Complex at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle. Picture: McAuley Multimedia.

The fair site will be at Castle Street, Ann Street, Fairhill Street, Quay Road and the Seafront, with diversions in place along Whitepark Road, North Street and Mary Street.

All of the roads surrounding the Diamond will also be impacted.

Parking will not be allowed along the emergency access routes at Fairhill Street, Mill Street, Kilns Road, Market Street and Moyle Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The restrictions will be strictly enforced, and any vehicles blocking the route will be towed away.”

Visiting coaches will be able to park at Ramoan Road and Leyland Road from its junction with Coleraine Road to Ramoan Road .

Some Translink bus services will be affected and the public are advised to visit the Translink website for up-to-date information in relation to all services, including temporary pick up and drop off points.

Police say that a number of road signs will be placed in various areas, and road users are please asked follow the diversions that are in place for everyone’s safety.