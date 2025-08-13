The 2025 Ould Lammas Fair will feature some new, exciting changes but will still hold onto its much-loved traditions.

With the construction of the new Ballycastle Leisure Centre on Quay Road, this year’s Ould Lammas Fair offers exciting changes and a brand-new layout from Saturday, August 23 - Tuesday, August 26.

Traditional favourites return such as the heavy horse show and parade through the town on Saturday 23rd at 1pm, followed by the vintage vehicle and tractor run at 3pm.

At the seafront, the popular Naturally North Coast & Glens artisan market will be set up for all four days of the fair from 11am – 5pm, with a special Street Food Market taking place on Saturday evening from 7pm – 10pm and Sunday from 7-9pm.

Pictured alongside Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan at the launch of the 2025 Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle are (l-r) Conor Edgell, local photographer; Shauna McFall, Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market; Alastair Crown, Corndale Farm; and Niall McGinn, Dundarave Estate. CREDIT CCGBC

With around 60 small businesses taking part in the market, there will be everything from handcrafted goods and unique artworks to mouth-watering local artisan food.

This year, the market’s new ‘Street Food Village’ is an exciting addition, with a host of food producers offering local delicacies and delicious dishes. Sample traditional treats such as yellow man and dulce, or tuck into more filling bites such as burgers, pizzas, crepes and hog roast.

Across the weekend, the seafront will play host to sand sculpting competitions, dog agility, fun activities, children’s entertainment and soft play amusements, all set against the sounds of fantastic live music from the stage.

On Saturday 23rd, after an afternoon of live music, get your cowboy boots on for The Electric Hoe Down at the Seafront stage from 8pm. Join Downtown's Neal McClelland and Jason Hughes for a high-octane, genre-blending set that brings together two worlds that rarely collide: modern country and clubland rave.

Pictured at the launch of the 2025 Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle are local photographer Conor Edgell and his daughter, feeding the alpacas.

Not to be missed, on Saturday will be the spectacular opening fireworks display which will light up the night sky at 9.30pm, to mark the start of the Ould Lamas Fair.

The ever-popular outdoor concert will be hosted at The Diamond on Sunday 24th from 7pm, with Irish Dance music band Clada warming up the crowd for trailblazing Irish Folk powerhouse, Wolfhound at 8.30pm. A blend of traditional and modern, an electrifying combination of time-honoured tunes and modern compositions, all wrapped up in a fusion of raw energy and exhilarating musical talent.

Sticking with tradition, the main events will be held on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th, with the town transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets, with locals and visitors as far as the eye can see.

Pictured at the launch of the 2025 Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle are Fiona Kee with her pony Wendy Woo from Miss Poppy and friends. CREDIT CCGBC

One of the event’s most historic traditions will be celebrated at Fairhill Street, as the street transforms into a traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.

Visitors can soak up the atmosphere in Fairhill Street and Castle Street, with busking pop-ups from local artists throughout Monday & Tuesday.

In an exciting addition to the Monday entertainment lineup, BBC Radio Ulster will be broadcasting live from the Seafront with Hugo Duncan and special guests from 1.30pm – 3pm.

Quiet time sessions for individuals with additional needs take place from 11am – 12noon, including the soft play amusements and a selection of activities.