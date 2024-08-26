Ould Lammas Fair: 22 photos as crowds flock to horse fair and fireworks

Yellow Man and dulce featured as the Ould Lammas Fair continued to draw crowds to Ballycastle on bank holiday Monday (August 26).

Music, fireworks, local craft produce and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill Street were also part of the four-day programme (August 24 -27).

Here’s a selection of photographs from Monday’s celebrations plus others from the weekend.

Robyn Jane, and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle on Monday.

Robyn Jane, and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle on Monday. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Darren Guy at Monday's traditional event in Ballycastle.

Darren Guy at Monday's traditional event in Ballycastle. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Ballycastle came alive over the weekend where visitors were treated to musical entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display.

Ballycastle came alive over the weekend where visitors were treated to musical entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Nicole Cartin and Clodagh Sweeney at the traditional horse fair.

Nicole Cartin and Clodagh Sweeney at the traditional horse fair. Photo: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

