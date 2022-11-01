‘Our lives were shattered’ says Yvonne Black widow of murdered prison officer

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the Cookstown man's killing, Mrs Black said in a statement that David was a wonderful husband and father and worked extremely hard fulfilling a role as provider.

“When he was murdered our lives were shattered, everything we had come to know had been taken away from us”, she said in a statement.

"I have tried to keep going for our children; Kyle and Kyra who have also helped lift me up at points when life is challenging for me”.

Yvonne Black says her David was a wonderful husband and father.

She continued: “We would issue a plea to those who hold information concerning the events leading up to the murder of David, information concerning what happened that fateful morning and the aftermath.

"Loyalties change and we are appealing for information to be given (however small) which could help build the jigsaw progressing justice and accountability.

“We continue to try to build our lives as best we can, we have in many ways concealed our own hurt and pain to the outside world but we require the help and support of the broader community in order to give us opportunity to have some level of peace, currently denied us through the lack of successful convictions against those responsible for David’s murder”.

“My husband and our children’s father wasn’t a danger or threat to anyone and he most certainly was no-one’s legitimate target; he was highly respected across the community and indeed by his former colleagues and inmates alike.

"David lived his life by the adage; respect breeds respect and this is how he conducted his life, personally and professionally within his work as a Prison Officer”.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director of Services added: "On this milestone Anniversary, it is important that time is taken by the community to fully consider the impact that fateful day of 1st November 2012 had upon the Black family.