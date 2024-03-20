OUT AND ABOUT: Busy times at Ballymoney RBL

It’s been a busy time at Ballymoney Royal British Legion recently.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:25 GMT

A tasty Big Breakfast and a 60s/70s music night were just two of the events bringing people to the clubrooms.

See if you recognise anyone...

Russell Blair and Jason Clyde pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning

1. EVENTS

Russell Blair and Jason Clyde pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Andrew Millar and Simon McCrea pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning.

2. EVENTS

Andrew Millar and Simon McCrea pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning

3. EVENTS

Pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Uel Hargey, Peter Louden, Neill Greenaway and Ivor Scott pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning

4. EVENTS

Uel Hargey, Peter Louden, Neill Greenaway and Ivor Scott pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page