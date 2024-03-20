A tasty Big Breakfast and a 60s/70s music night were just two of the events bringing people to the clubrooms.
See if you recognise anyone...
Russell Blair and Jason Clyde pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Andrew Millar and Simon McCrea pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Uel Hargey, Peter Louden, Neill Greenaway and Ivor Scott pictured at the Ballymoney LOL 456 Big Breakfast held at Ballymoney RBL on Saturday morning Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA