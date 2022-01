Following the recent installation of officers, outgoing Secretary Bro Kenneth Allen, who served over 30 years in the role, was presented with a crystal vase by Deputy District Master of Larne District No.1 Bro Jimmy Davey.

In a statement, Cairncastle LOL 692 said: “We congratulate Bro Allen on his amazing long service to the lodge and work as Secretary and look forward to his continued input in the lodge.”