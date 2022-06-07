Loading...

Outgoing Mayor presents £24,000 to nominated charities for the year

Councillor Billy Webb, outgoing Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, has presented cheques to his nominated charities for his year of office - Womens’ Aid ABCLN and the Northern Ireland Hospice.

By Elinor Glynn
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:21 pm

Each charity received £12,000. A further £2,500 was paid directly to each of the charities from donations made at a special Mayor’s Charity event.

Cr Webb said: “I am truly humbled by the work these two amazing charities do across our Borough and further afield. I am delighted by the amount we have been able to raise for them and I know it will be put to excellent use in the weeks and months ahead. I would like to thank each and every person who gave so generously. I know every penny raised will be hugely appreciated by those individuals and families who rely on these charities.”

Heather Weir from NI Hospice said: “We are overwhelmed by this amazing amount of money raised for the charity.” Rosemary Magill, Womens Aid ABCLN, said: “It means that we will be able to maintain services for families and children.”

Outgoing Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb was honoured to present cheques to his nominated charities for the year; Womens Aid ABCLN and the Northern Ireland Hospice.

