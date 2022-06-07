Outgoing Mayor presents £24,000 to nominated charities for the year

Each charity received £12,000. A further £2,500 was paid directly to each of the charities from donations made at a special Mayor’s Charity event.
Cr Webb said: “I am truly humbled by the work these two amazing charities do across our Borough and further afield. I am delighted by the amount we have been able to raise for them and I know it will be put to excellent use in the weeks and months ahead. I would like to thank each and every person who gave so generously. I know every penny raised will be hugely appreciated by those individuals and families who rely on these charities.”
Heather Weir from NI Hospice said: “We are overwhelmed by this amazing amount of money raised for the charity.” Rosemary Magill, Womens Aid ABCLN, said: “It means that we will be able to maintain services for families and children.”