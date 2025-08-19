Lurgan College headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan congratulates Andrew Kinnen and Igor Juszczak on achieving 4 A grades at AS level

Pupils at Lurgan College have been praised after another 'outstanding’ year of achievements at A levels and AS levels.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan College Headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan MBE said: “Another successful year at A Level for the pupils of Lurgan College 2025 marks another year of outstanding achievement for the pupils of Lurgan College as they received their A-Level results on Thursday morning.

-

Lurgan College headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan celebrates with some of those students who achieved 3 A Grades at A Level.

-

"Overall, the grades represent another successful year of attainment for our leavers. Every pupil passed every exam with 81% of pupils achieving three A Levels at the top grades, A*-C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 92% of all grades were awarded at A*-C, with an impressive 36% of all grades within the A*-A range. Furthermore, the number of A* grades has increased from previous years to over 13%, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students.

"With regards to individual pupil achievement an incredible 33 pupils achieved 2 or more A*/A grades, almost one third of the year group.”

Lurgan College pupils Isaac Irwin and Dovydas Capas who achieved an amazing 4 A Grades at A level.

Outstanding pupils

Worthy of special mention are the following pupils: Dovydas Capas and Isaac Irwin (both Kings Park PS) who achieved 4 A*/A grades. Three further pupils, Megan Barbour (Maralin PS), Hannah Kinloch (Kings Park PS), Joshua Serplus (Waringstown PS) achieved straight A* grades – truly outstanding results.

11 further pupils in total recorded 3 A*/A Grades in their subjects: Ariana Bohacekova (Waringstown PS), Lucy Given (Kings Park PS), Harry Hutchinson (Waringstown PS), Ethan Jones (Maralin PS), Dylan Liggett (Maralin PS), Ruby McAllister (Kings Park PS), Mia McDonald (Carrick PS), Lucy McDowell (Kings Park PS), Lewis Robinson (Kings Park PS), Lyla-Grace Thompson (Waringstown PS), Sophie Warwick (Moira PS)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 17 students achieved at least 2*/A grades: Daniel Balfour (King’s Park Primary School), Tegan Cassells (King’s Park Primary School), Sophie Cunningham (Waringstown PS), Luke Ellis (Waringstown Primary School), Jamie Gilpin (Maralin PS), Sienna Glenn (King’s Park Primary School), Steven Leathem (Bleary PS), Emma McGrath (King’s Park Primary School), Martha Mcternaghan (Kings Park PS), Rachel Nicholl (Waringstown PS), Bendigaid Ogle (Donacloney Primary School), Emme Parker (Waringstown PS), Ethan Paul (Waringstown PS), Cara Rainey (Maralin PS), Thomas Stevenson (Donacloney PS), Natalia Tkacz (St Francis PS), Connie Williamson (Waringstown Primary School)

Lurgan College pupils who achieved 2 A Grades at A Level.

Mr McCallan, Headmaster, said: “I’m delighted to congratulate our students on another excellent set of A-Level results. It is truly heartening to see their unwavering commitment and hard work rewarded with such success. We’re especially proud of the impressive rise in top grades, which highlights the consistent excellence we strive for each and every day at the College as we uphold our school motto, Meliora Sequor – to follow better things.

"While the results are very pleasing, what’s most important to me are the individuals behind each grade—our pupils and their families. This is a time for celebrating, and I’m so pleased that the vast majority of our leavers are now ready to take their next step, whether that’s at university, a

higher-level apprenticeship, or a fulfilling career.

"These results don’t happen by chance and are the result of the collective efforts of our entire learning community. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our staff, both teachers and support staff, who year after year dedicate themselves to creating an exceptional learning environment where every pupil can flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to thank our parents for their partnership and incredible support, which is so vital to the results we celebrate today. It is also important to acknowledge the crucial role played by our feeder primary schools and Lurgan Junior High School, who lay the vital foundations for these pupils from the very beginning of their educational journey’s.

"To our Year 14 leavers: thank you for being such a valued part of the Lurgan College family and I trust you will always feel that acute sense of belonging to something truly special. We wish you all the very best for a bright and successful future.”

AS Level Examination Results 2025

The results achieved by the Year 13 pupils of Lurgan College at AS Level were also very pleasing with many excellent collective and individual performances. With a pass rate of 97.1% and over 61% of the 350 entries achieving grades A-B, this has been yet another very successful year for our pupils.

The College’s top performers at AS Level this year with 4 straight A’s in their subjects were Andrew Kinnen (Donacloney PS) and Igor Juszczak (St Francis PS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students with 3 A grades were Grace Cochrane (King’s Park PS), Reuben Garvie (King’s Park PS), Ciara Gault (Maghaberry Primary School), Leah Heasley (King’s Park Primary School), Alfie Speer (King’s Park PS), Jessica Thompson (Largymore PS), Victoria White (Seagoe PS)

The following pupils achieved 2 grade A’s: Dale Allen (Waringstown PS), Sophie Baxter (Waringstown PS), Lewis Crooks (King’s Park PS), Chloe Gordon (King’s Park Primary School), Oliwia Gromala (Carrick Primary School), Veronika Ivanova (Outside UK), Grace Maguire (Maralin Primary School), Jonah McDowell (Waringstown Primary School), James Strange (Donacloney Primary School), Catherine Walsh (Meadow Bridge PS), Aimee Wilson (King’s Park Primary School).

Principal Mr McCallan said: “Our Year 13 pupils should be extremely proud of their efforts and achievements this year. My warmest congratulations go to them, their parents, and their teachers on their encouraging AS performances, which will undoubtedly lay the foundations for future success at the A2 level next year.”

Lurgan College is a selective, non-denominational, co-educational 14-19 Grammar School. It was established in 1873. In June this year planning permission was received for the School Enhancement Project (SEP) to provide a standalone Sports Hall and 2-storey teaching extension including a drama suite on site to meet the curriculum needs of the young people at Lurgan College.