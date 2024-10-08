Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Communities (DfC) has announced the creation of over 1,000 new jobs across four areas of Northern Ireland.

The posts are part of an expansion in service delivery for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons made the announcement on Tuesday (October 8) during a visit to DfC offices by DWP Minister Andrew Western.

The roles in benefit delivery will be located at four existing DfC sites and are expected to bring additional inward investment of around £35million per year.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Department for Work and Pensions Minister Andrew Western meet staff during a visit to the service centre in the Great Northern Tower, Belfast. Photo: submitted

The expansion will build on an existing agreement with DWP for the delivery of child maintenance and benefit services in Great Britain with the majority of the additional jobs permanent, full-time posts.

Mr Lyons said: “The creation of 1,000 new jobs is a massive boost for the local economy and is testament to the quality of service being delivered by my department.

“At present, over 3,600 people within DfC are currently engaged in delivering services for DWP. This vital work is delivered out of sites in Belfast, Londonderry, Ballykelly and Ballymena.

“On a daily basis they are making an invaluable contribution supporting citizens across Britain to access welfare, pensions and child maintenance services.

“I am pleased to announce a strengthening of this long-standing relationship with the creation of a further 1,000 jobs over the coming months, offering a majority of permanent full-time roles and opportunities across Northern Ireland.”

DWP has had a long-standing relationship within Northern Ireland for the delivery of core services for over 30 years.

Minister for Transformation at DWP, Mr Western said: “I was delighted to visit Northern Ireland for the first time as a DWP Minister to see the positive impact the DfC teams are delivering on the ground.

“Bringing 1,000 new service delivery jobs to these four areas of Northern Ireland will be invaluable to the local economy through providing more jobs for people and in delivering a key service for our customers.”

A number of recruitment processes have been launched by the Northern Ireland Civil Service within the last year, including one on 19 August, which will support the requirements for this expansion.