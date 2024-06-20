Over 650 local school children get ‘Streetwise’ at Council’s annual education event
and live on Freeview channel 276
In partnership with several local agencies, the initiative aims to promote safety and prepare pupils for the transition to secondary school education.
On the day, children moved around themed scenarios in small groups, an imaginative way of teaching primary seven pupils how to prevent everyday accidents and dangerous situations. The Streetwise event helps give them the knowledge to deal with these situations safely and effectively, should they occur.
Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “Thank you to the many local schools who participated this year, it’s important to equip our children with the knowledge of how to prevent accidents and dangerous situations and thankfully our Streetwise event helps to do this. Council is pleased to continue to partner with local agencies who support this important annual event.”
Streetwise events were held in Ballymoney and Limavady with over 650 children from 24 schools taking part. Various bodies were involved with teaching and skill transfer at the events including Community Rescue Service (CRS), Dry Arch Centre, Dogs Trust, PSNI Roads Policing, Ballymoney & Limavady PSNI Neighbourhood Policing, NI Fire & Rescue Service, CC&G Environmental Resource Officers, CC&G Environmental Warden, CC&G Consumer Protection EHO, NHSCT & WHSCT School Nursing Teams, St John Ambulance, Translink (Ulsterbus),
Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, Cancer Focus and The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).
Streetwise organisers would like to thank Tesco, Ballymoney for their support, which included providing a nutrition-based scenario as well as donating fresh fruit to all the children who took part in the Ballymoney event.