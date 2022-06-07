Over £10,000 raised by LVH relay team

Pictured left to right; Staff Nurse, Zoe McDermott, Staff Nurse, Julie Netherton, Staff Nurse, Joy Gordon and Deputy Sister, Ruth Young

After losing her husband suddenly in January 2020 due to a road traffic accident, Joy felt it was important to raise funds for the charity.

Joy decided to take part in the Belfast City Marathon recently, alongside her colleagues from the Day Procedure Unit in Lagan Valley Hospital along with four teams from her gym.

Brake is a national road safety charity working with communities and organisations across the UK to stop the tragedy of road deaths and injuries, make streets and communities safer for everyone, and support people bereaved and seriously injured on roads.

Joy said the reason for Brake being the chosen charity was to keep her husband’s memory alive. “When Jonny died my whole world changed forever, Brake was a lifeline to me and Jonny’s family in the early days after his death, like they are for so many others,” explained Joy. “The pain and devastation felt is immeasurable. The fundraising enables my husband Jonny’s memory to live on. I certainly won’t let him ever be forgotten.