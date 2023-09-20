Over £1,900 raised by caring ‘daddy and daughter DIY duo’

THERE is no stopping tireless charity fundraisers and enterprising ‘daddy and daughter duo’, Jimmy and Julie Thornton, from Banbridge, as they recently presented a cheque for £300 to Annaclone rescue centre, ‘Paws and People’.

Jimmy and Julie Thornton, with an adorable German shepherd pup recently rescued by 'Paws and People'.

Through the sale of wonderful pallet planters, designed and manufactured by them, they have raised an amazing £1,912 since 2020, including £600 for the Friends of Cancer Centre, £415 for Air Ambulance NI, and £600 for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, in addition to this latest cheque for £300.

What started as a touching bonding project has brought much joy to Julie and her beloved Dad who are able to spend precious time together, while raising funds for worthy causes.

“Since Christmas 2020, during lockdown, my dad Jimmy and I started making pallet planters to try raise some money for charity,” the Primrose Gardens lady explained.

“Daddy and I wanted something to enjoy at home. I work in Huhtamaki Paper Recycling in Lisburn, and decided one day to bring home a pallet to make a Christmas tree like I had seen on Pinterest.

“From there we got a lot of interest from people who fell in love with them, and we decided we would start making them along with other items and give to charity.

“We wanted to give back something for charities who have helped and continue to help our loved ones.

“It started off as one product being made, and it grew from there. We put aside £5 from each purchase for charity."

Julie’s dad has been through a lot in recent years, and keeping busy at home has been therapeutic for him – if anything, it has also strengthened the amazing bond he enjoys with his daughter.

“My dad doesn’t work due to health issues, and in recent years became a double amputee,” Julie revealed.

“So, to keep his mind active and busy, this project has really helped. We call our wee business ‘Daddy Daughter Projects’ as it’s something we get to enjoy doing together.

“We have many different products. I come up with the designs and daddy gives the direction to how to make them.

“During the spring and summer months we made various planters, from tractors to trains.

“Now with Christmas coming again we are back to making lit-up Christmas trees.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped us in our fundraising efforts by purchasing from us.”

Julie also wished to convey her love and admiration for her dad, whom she clearly considers to be a giant of a man: “Everyone who knows me can describe me in two words and that’s ‘Daddy’s girl’.

“I adore my daddy more than words can describe – everyone has an inspiration in life and, well, that’s my daddy for me.

“He’s been through so much, yet he is always striving to bring happiness to everyone.”