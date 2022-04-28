Over £500 raised for Ukraine appeal at Larne church

The parish’s Lenten Recital, the first in over two years, was held on Friday, April 8. Church Organist and Director of Music, Dr Mark McKinty, took to the bench of the 1881 Conacher pipe organ to offer a programme of contemplative music to reflect on Lent and prepare for Holy Week.

Retiring donations were received towards the Bishops’ Appeal for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

During the event, attendees enjoyed music from a range of periods and composers, including works by Lefébure-Wély and Pachelbel. Given the event’s fundraising purpose, a special inclusion in the programme was a rendition of the Ukranian National Anthem.

Dr Mark McKinty, Organist at St Cedma's and Rev Heather Cooke, Parish Curate.

An enjoyable lunch was held in the church hall following the service which allowed for a time of fellowship and catch up.

The total raised to date is £567.

A video recording of the event will be made available on the Parishes of Larne, Glynn and Raloo Facebook page where future recitals will also be announced.