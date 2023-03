Police officers are hoping to reunite a dog with its owner after the animal was retrieved from the M5 motorway in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing officers from Steeple were contacted around midnight as ‘Jodie’ was running around on the live lanes of the M5 motorway.

"Thankfully a few concerned motorists managed to corral Jodie and she awaits collection once an owner has been identified.

'Jodie' was retrieved from the M5.