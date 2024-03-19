Owners distraught as pet dog remains missing from Ballyclare home for over a week
Susan Grace Bates’ family pet Percy has not been seen since 6pm on Sunday, March 10 at their farm in the Colin Road area of the town.
The eight-year-old dog has been part of the family since he was a puppy and has never gone missing before.
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times on March 19, Susan explained: “We have been relentlessly looking for Percy every day. We aren’t sure why he has disappeared. We don’t think he has ran off as it wouldn’t be like him. At this stage anything is possible.
"We are hoping someone has him, or that he is stuck in a shed. We have made posters and put leaflets through doors.
"Lost Paws NI have been amazing and have been helping us. They had their thermal drone out searching twice all over the area.”
Urging anyone with information about Percy’s whereabouts to contact her, Susan added: "We just really want Percy home and if anyone knows anything about where he is, please can they let us know. Any information is welcomed, no matter how small.
"We are appealing for any CCTV or dash cam footage. We are missing Percy terribly. He is my dad’s best friend and he is with him every day all day on the farm.”
A spokesperson for Lost Paws NI said: “If you have Percy, or have information on where he is, you can leave an anonymous voicemail on 02890406054.”