Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Susan Grace Bates’ family pet Percy has not been seen since 6pm on Sunday, March 10 at their farm in the Colin Road area of the town.

The eight-year-old dog has been part of the family since he was a puppy and has never gone missing before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times on March 19, Susan explained: “We have been relentlessly looking for Percy every day. We aren’t sure why he has disappeared. We don’t think he has ran off as it wouldn’t be like him. At this stage anything is possible.

Percy has been missing since March 10. (Pic: Contributed).

"We are hoping someone has him, or that he is stuck in a shed. We have made posters and put leaflets through doors.

"Lost Paws NI have been amazing and have been helping us. They had their thermal drone out searching twice all over the area.”

Urging anyone with information about Percy’s whereabouts to contact her, Susan added: "We just really want Percy home and if anyone knows anything about where he is, please can they let us know. Any information is welcomed, no matter how small.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are appealing for any CCTV or dash cam footage. We are missing Percy terribly. He is my dad’s best friend and he is with him every day all day on the farm.”