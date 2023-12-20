Oxygen Therapy Centre Magheramorne: Christmas draw winners announced
The draw was held in the centre at Shore Road, Magheramorne, on Friday, December 15. The grand total raised was £888.
All proceeds are going to providing ‘High Dose Oxygen Therapy’ to help aid and improve the life those in the community suffering from long term neurological and physical conditions.
The prize winners are as follows:
- Joanna Bingham - P&O Ferries voucher;
- Maura McKillop - Christmas Luxury Hamper & Gucci Bloom Set;
- Sophie Boyd - oil painting by Jenny Strawbridge;
- Anne Agnew - Garden Chair Floral Arrangement by Isobel McMaster.
In a statement, the centre added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported this fundraising event.”
The charity was established in 1988 by families needing locally-based treatment for loved ones with multiple sclerosis. Over the years ailments as diverse as sports injuries and cerebral palsy have been added to the list covered by the treatment.