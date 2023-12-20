The Oxygen Therapy Centre near Larne has congratulated the winners of its annual Christmas draw.

The draw was held in the centre at Shore Road, Magheramorne, on Friday, December 15. The grand total raised was £888.

All proceeds are going to providing ‘High Dose Oxygen Therapy’ to help aid and improve the life those in the community suffering from long term neurological and physical conditions.

Linda Boyd, OTC, presenting Joanna Bingham with the P&O voucher. Photo submitted by Oxygen Therapy Centre.

The prize winners are as follows:

Joanna Bingham - P&O Ferries voucher;

Maura McKillop - Christmas Luxury Hamper & Gucci Bloom Set;

Sophie Boyd - oil painting by Jenny Strawbridge;

Anne Agnew - Garden Chair Floral Arrangement by Isobel McMaster.

In a statement, the centre added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported this fundraising event.”