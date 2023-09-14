Watch more videos on Shots!

With a packed toe tapping festival programme at the Old Cross Arts Centre, organisers of the festival, which was established more than five years ago, are confident that the festival weekend, which is dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of legendary traditional Irish musician, John O’Neill, will be the best one yet.

A highlight in Co Tyrone’s traditional music calendar, the festival has attracted top-tier international talent to perform, an enduring testament to the true spirit of Irish music in the area. Festival goers will be enthralled and uplifted by the unforgettable sounds of some of the island’s biggest names in folk and trad music and the line up includes Four Men and a Dog, Deanta and Malachi Cush and friends.

Speaking about the festival which was created by John’s family through The John O’Neill Trust, John’s daughter Clare McCrystal said: “This year’s John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival programme includes a diverse range of musical talent which will appeal to all ages. From workshops for children to traditional music sessions and sets by some of the country’s most acclaimed performers, I am thrilled that the festival is firmly established in the trad music calendar as a lasting legacy to my dad’s memory.

The group made a name for themselves with their eclectic and vivacious blend of traditional Irish music with a wide spectrum of other genres, including rap, Southern rock, jazz, blues, bluegrass, polka, country swing, and even salsa. They are: Cathal Hayden and younger brother Stephen from Pomeroy, Kevin Doherty from Buncrana, Gino Lupari from Magherafelt, and Donal Murphy from Co Limerick. Credit:

“As well as entertaining trad music enthusiasts with our concerts, I am passionate about introducing trad music to the next generation and our music workshops will be open to children from four years and older.”

The festival begins on Friday night at 8pm with performances from Deanta and Niall Hanna. Niall will be accompanied by Rachel McGarrity and Damian McKee. On Saturday night, Four Men and a Dog and Malachi Cush and friends will take to the stage.

On Saturday morning, a range of workshops will be offered from 11am to 2pm. Suitable for all levels, children will be tutored by international performers who have a proven track record as teachers and educationalists. There will be workshops in singing, whistle, flute, guitar, bodhran, button accordion, concertina, fiddle and banjo.