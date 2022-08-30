Paddy Barnes to tee off as 1000th golfer in annual Oscar Knox Cup

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 Oscar Knox Cup will take place on Friday, September 2,at Fortwilliam Golf Club.

The annual event, which is sponsored by SPAR NI and is never missed by some of Northern Ireland’s best known faces, is organised and hosted by Oscar’s parents Stephen and Leona, who year on year continue to do so much for children who are battling cancer through the Oscar Knox Fund, which continues the legacy little Oscar left behind.

Paddy Barnes, who is an ambassador of the Oscar Knox Fund, will tee off the 1000th round of golf on the day among other familiar faces which can be seen on the course including boxers Jamie and Michael Conlan, snooker champ Mark Allen, ex Man Utd footballer Keith Gillespie, entertainer John Linehan and Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe, who all show their support for the Oscar Knox Cup.

Boxer Paddy Barnes will tee off the 1000th round of golf in Wee Oscar Knox’s name at the 2022 Oscar Knox Cup, which takes place at Fortwilliam Golf Club on Friday, September 2. Paddy is pictured with Oscar’s dad, Stephen Knox who organises the day as part of the Oscar Knox Fund with wife, Leona, and Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI, sponsors of the annual event.

For those playing on the day, there will be exciting on-course competitions, the traditional barbecue at the Ninth hole, a post round meal, prize draw, auction and entertainment into the night.

Stephen said: “We really look forward to hosting the Oscar Knox Cup every year, it’s such a fun event and it’s hard to believe this one will see the 1000th round played in Oscar’s name.

“We want to thank Fortwilliam Golf Club and all of our amazing golfers, donors and sponsors particularly SPAR NI, without whom this event wouldn’t be possible.”

“The money raised allows us to support international projects where researchers are working to understand why some children’s disease does not respond to treatment, and to develop novel ways to treat it.

“Thanks to our supporters, and as a result of this incredible work, we know fewer children will suffer like Oscar did,” said Stephen.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group, owners of SPAR in Northern Ireland commented, “We are delighted to be supporting the Oscar Knox Cup for another year.

“The work Stephen and Leona are doing for children all over the world is incredible and it’s so important we continue to support them in every way we can.

“It is an honour to be involved again in memory of Oscar and we wish everyone involved good luck for the day.”