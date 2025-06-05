Padel Society to launch four new padel courts at Muckamore Cricket Club, Antrim
Padel Society is to launch four panoramic, premium-grade outdoor padel courts in a purpose-built facility.
"Our goal is to lead padel’s growth in Northern Ireland by investing in high-quality facilities in the right locations. We’re not just building courts; we’re creating spaces that players are genuinely proud to be part of. Padel is booming across Europe, but Northern Ireland has been underserved for far too long,” said Davy McCann, one of the founders of Padel Society.
"We're here to change that by delivering real investment, quality facilities, and a plan that puts long-term growth first.”
"From the beginning, this has been about more than just padel," added James Palmer, co- founder. "We’re building a club culture where people feel welcomed, connected, and part of something bigger than the sport itself."
While padel has exploded in popularity across Europe and the UK, Northern Ireland remains significantly underserved, with only 12 courts currently operating across the region.
Padel Society aims to change that by bringing premium, accessible facilities to local communities, beginning with Antrim and followed by two sites in South Belfast, which will be announced shortly.
"We’re proud to partner with Padel Society to bring this exciting new sport to the area," said David Robinson, President of Muckamore Cricket Club.
"The investment in high-quality facilities is a brilliant addition to the club and the wider community. It’s already creating a real buzz here at Muckamore."
The first club will open at Muckamore Cricket Club in Antrim, where four outdoor panoramic courts will be available to the public priced at £32 per hour or £48 per 90 minutes, with racket rental, ball hire, and coaching services provided on-site.
The venue is designed to offer a welcoming and inclusive environment for all playing levels, from casual newcomers to competitive regulars.
What is padel?
A racket sport played in an enclosed court where the ball can bounce off the court walls, padel is a cross between tennis and squash.
