Pageantry and spectacle in pictures as annual Siege of Carrickfergus draws the bank holiday crowds
More than 40 re-enactors from across the United Kingdom and Ireland, all dressed in period costume, helped to bring the historic events to life as spectators witnessed Carrickfergus Castle under siege by King William III’s forces, led by the Duke of Schomberg against the Jacobite Irish commanding forces that took place in 1689, ahead of King William’s arrival nearly a year later.
With a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier, live cannon and musket firing, the chance to visit military encampments, as well as a falconry display and fun for children, the popular event attracted thousands of spectators from far and wide.