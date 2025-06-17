Paige Wright. Photo provided by PSNI

The PSNI say they are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Paige Wright, who was last seen in the Greenisland area.

Police believe her last location to have been within the vicinity of the Knockagh Monument on Monday (June 16) at approximately 10.30pm.

In an appeal, they added: “If anyone should have any information regarding Paige’s whereabouts please contact police immediately on 101 and quote the reference number – 183 – 17/06/2025. Thank you.”