Pamela Brady, who was diagnosed with breast cancer aged just 40, on how early detection saved her life

Pamela Brady, 41, is a Waiting List Officer for the NHS, based in Lagan Valley Hospital.

As a keen hiker, Pamela considers herself healthy and active, regularly hiking in the Mourne Mountains and is part of the Mid-Ulster Mountaineers Hiking Group.

But in July 2021 Pamela was told she had breast cancer after it was detected by Action Cancer’s screening service in July 2021. The chance screening came after Pamela booked a mammogram with the charity in spring 2021, as two of Pamela’s closest friends found lumps in their breasts and had both gone to their GP, who had then referred them for further assessment.

This inspired Pamela to go and get checked. Pamela googled mammograms and discovered that a breast screening service was available at Action Cancer free of charge for women in their 40s and over the age of 70. Due to high demand, appointments were booked up well in advance, but Pamela was prepared to wait until the summer when there was a slot available on 15 July.

Thankfully, both of Pamela’s friends received the all clear from the breast clinic in the weeks running up to her Action Cancer appointment. Pamela almost cancelled her appointment, thinking: ‘‘I don’t need to go because I don’t even have a lump.’’

But luckily, Pamela’s position meant she appreciated how wasteful cancelling appointments can be.

“Working in the NHS I know that cancelling with little notice could result in a slot not being utilised and I didn’t want to waste Action Cancer resources,’’ she explains. ‘‘So I decided to go ahead with it.”

Pamela nipped out of work the morning of her appointment to attend Action Cancer House in Belfast for her first ever mammogram.

‘‘Action Cancer House is a really warm and welcoming environment. The staff were lovely, really helpful,’’ Pamela adds.

‘‘I was slightly nervous going in because I didn’t know what to expect. I found the mammogram slightly uncomfortable but it wasn’t as sore as I had expected. I was in and out in 20 minutes, back to work and thought no more about it.

“Just two weeks later, I received a letter from Action Cancer stating that something had been detected and further investigation was required. Working in the NHS, I was aware that lots of people are referred routinely into the breast clinic but do not go on to receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

‘‘Also following the recent experiences of my two close friends, I wasn’t feeling overly concerned.’’

Pamela’s appointment was set for 19 August at the Breast Clinic at the Ulster Hospital at 9am.

‘‘I knew that this appointment could take up to three hours,’’ she explains. ‘‘I was joking with the girls in work the day before, saying don’t worry, I’ll be back for my mid-morning tea break at 10.30am.’’

However, as time went on that fateful morning Pamela became more concerned she was going to receive bad news.

Following a physical examination, mammograms, an ultrasound, four biopsies and the insertion of a metal clip, Pamela was sat down and told the news that she had breast cancer deeply seated in her right breast.

‘‘I was there for three hours and walked away with the devastating news of a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I was very shocked to hear this news. I considered myself to be a very healthy 40-year-old.

‘‘During the pandemic I had been routinely hiking in the Mournes and was in great physical fitness.”

Pamela was told that she would definitely need surgery and possibly chemotherapy, radiotherapy and medication. The full treatment plan could not be determined until the biopsy results had been returned.

Pamela had day procedure surgery to remove the lump in her right breast on 15 September. Four lymph nodes were removed to check to see if the cancer had spread elsewhere around the body.

At the end of September, Pamela had a follow up appointment and was informed the cancer had not entered the lymph nodes. Despite this, she would need six rounds of chemo, 10 sessions of radiotherapy and Tamoxifen for five years as a preventative measure to minimise the risk of Pamela receiving a secondary diagnosis.

“I found the chemo in particular extremely challenging. I was very nauseous and fatigued. I was devastated about the hair loss because I had recently dyed it the perfect shade of purple for my best friend’s wedding in early September. I decided that I wanted to be the one in control so I shaved my head before my hair completely fell out.”

One year on from diagnosis, Pamela is now cancer free and doing well. “People think (including myself) that cancer will never happen to them, it happens to other people. I was 40 years old, a fit and healthy woman when I received my diagnosis. If it happened to me, it could happen to you.

“I am so thankful to Action Cancer for continuing their breast screening service during the pandemic and my care in the NHS was second to none and not negatively affected in any way by Covid-19.”

Furthermore, Pamela was told that she never would have found the lump herself through regular self-checking due to where it was located in the breast.

“I believe that Action Cancer saved my life through detecting my cancer at an early and treatable stage. My cancer was determined to be at Grade 3 - the type which grows at the fastest rate. My Consultant Radiologist told me that if it had not been for Action Cancer detecting my breast cancer early, I may have not have made it to 50 - the age that the NHS routine screening kicks in.

‘‘Had I of survived by this point, I could have been facing a terminal diagnosis. My message is clear - get checked out and book your appointment today. Early detection saves lives.”

"Mental health is just as important as physical health”

Pamela has been getting back out hiking with the Mid-Ulster Mountaineers and ‘‘loving it.’’

Having been diagnosed during the pandemic, Pamela had to self-isolate during treatment: ‘‘Because of the pandemic I had to attend every appointment on my own,’’ she explains.

‘‘ I also completely isolated myself whilst I was going through chemotherapy as I had no immune system and even the slightest of germs could have had a massive impact on my health and halted treatment.

‘‘Hiking was the one thing I missed doing the most during my treatment. I’m getting my fitness built back up again with each time I’m out. I’ve been getting out withthe B Group which runs on the alternate Sunday to the main hikes and is at a slightly slower pace.

‘‘Being out in the fresh air helps immensely, it definitely helps to clear the head. I try and get a walk done every day and a bike-ride at the weekend. Mental health is just as important as physical health.

“Despite my diagnosis I remained very positive and upbeat about it, as I knew there was a plan in place and what to expect. So I just concentrated on the next step each time and was mentally ticking them off as I went along.’’

And Pamela is also full of praise for the treatment she received: ‘‘The treatment I received was all done in a very timely fashion and went like clockwork. At each appointment I was made aware of when the next visit would take place and what would happen.

‘‘I never once encountered any delays, which is outstanding especially during the pandemic.

“Every single member of staff I encountered was positive, friendly and professional at all times across both sites. I had my chemo in the new state of the art MacMillan Unit at the Ulster Hospital. It was a lovely bright, colourful and comfortable place to have treatment. And not at all what I imagined it would be like.”

Pamela’s story comes as Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity recently unveiled its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, taking place during October.Breast screening is for well women who have no signs or symptoms and is the most effective tool for picking up cancers at an early and treatable stage.

Action Cancer encourages women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS.

Visit www.actioncancer.org or call 028 9080 3344 to book.

Screening takes place at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra.