Parade: Cookstown Pride organisers make difficult decision to postpone annual event
A spokesperson for the group said they “unfortunately” had to postpone the event which was scheduled for August 10.
"We will provide further updates and details as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.
An announcement on the group’s Facebook page said: “This decision was a difficult one for our board and community, and we deeply apologise for delaying this summer’s celebrations.
"While the parade offers vital visibility, solidarity and community to Queer people in Mid Ulster, we believe it is essential to ensure the event is as accessible and engaging as possible.
"Since last year’s amazing turnout, we have been working to strenghten our community relationships, collaborate with other rural organisations, and training our new staff to enhance accessibility and engagment.
"Our ongoing efforts aim to improve our parades each year and this postponement ensures that we do not compromise the quality of the event while we focus on these behind the scenes improvements.”
The Cookstown parade annually attracts a good turnout of participants and spectators for its colourful procession through the town centre.
Mid Ulster Pride was established back in 2019 to advocate for and enhance LGBTQ+ resources in the Mid Ulster area. It was embraced by the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies, the core values of Mid Ulster Pride are encapsulated in their enduring motto, ‘Belonging, Love, and Celebration’.
They host a variety of events throughout the year and these gatherings provide a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ individuals, their families, friends, and supporters.