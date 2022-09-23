Parade planned for Ballymena - advice for motorists

Motorists are being advised by police to expect delays in Ballymena Town Centre and Harryville tomorrow, Saturday, September 24, due to a planned parade.

The parade will begin at 8pm and is scheduled to finish at 11pm.

The PSNI have pointed out that localised road closures will be in place during this time and there will be disruption to traffic.