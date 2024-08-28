Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne boccia star Claire Taggart has admitted to feeling a little nervous as she prepares to play her part in history at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The games will see the first-ever women’s only boccia competition with Claire, who became World Champion in her class in 2022, representing Team GB.

Speaking previously, she said: “I’m delighted to be selected to compete at my third Paralympic Games in Paris. It’s a huge opportunity to compete in front of family and friends, as Paris is so close. I’m really excited as well as a bit nervous.”

In her pool, Claire will face Portugal’s Cristina Goncalves – a well-established player who has competed at five Paralympic Games and has won three medals. Claire is relatively fresh from playing Ecuador’s Joselyn Leon who she beat in the final at the Sao Paulo World Cup in June.

Claire Taggart in action. Photo submitted

As well as taking part individually, Claire also competes as part of the BC1/2 Team who are currently ranked number 3 in the world.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which has honoured Claire at its annual Sports Awards, is getting behind the world number one ahead of her first match on Thursday (August 29).

In a statement, the council said: “As the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games kick off later today, we want to wish local Larne lass Claire Taggart the very best for her competitions in the games.

“Claire Taggart is representing Team GB in boccia and will be hoping to bring back some medals to Larne.”