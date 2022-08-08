Parents implore schools to ditch expensive brands as school uniform costs soar

With the new school term just weeks away, many parents are struggling with the costs of school uniforms.

It comes as families are already struggling financially due to the far-reaching cost of living crisis, which has seen energy bills, the cost of petrol, and the weekly food shop prices amongst other household bills soar.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn’s School Uniform Bank, which is based at Trinity Methodist Church, has reported it has been ''inundated with struggling parents this summer'', with new tiny design changes in uniforms forcing some parents to alter older clothes by a marker pen instead of buying new clothes.

Parents are struggling financially with the costs of school uniforms amid the soaring cost of living crisis

The SUB, which is engaging with dozens of parents on a daily basis, is supported by the Rev Alan Craig of Trinity Methodist Church who provides space for the donation of school uniforms.

And Emma Davis, who reports her charity is already inundated with worried families unable to pay for new school clothing, predicted that August would see demand ''triple.''

“I would ask schools to have a heart and treat everyone the same.

“There is no need to have uniforms made by a certain clothing label.

Lisburn SUB founder Emma Davis

“We need to see more generic clothing, a lot of which we have here at the SUB including trousers, skirts, socks and even school bags.''

Tony Curran said: ''Make all school uniforms the same generic style with the tie being the only differing element of it, all the branded and badged stuff is what pushes costs up.''

The concept of a more generic school uniform proved popular, with many comments querying why schools cannot all have the same standard uniforms, with just a patch that signifies the school or different ties.

Hope Uniform Bank

Elaine Sloan agreed, stating: ''All schools should have to wear the same uniform with the exception of the tie and badge on the blazer,'' which was echoed further by Patricia Keery, who feels a completely generic uniform would greatly help reduce costs for struggling families:

''Grey trousers or skirt. White shirt or Polo shirt and tie and sweatshirt. No need for all these expensive uniforms which a lot of people can't afford,'' she said.

Meanwhile, Pamela Phelan urged the schools themselves to consider recycling initiatives.

''Encourage parents to recycle uniforms. The school could set up a swap shop one evening a month. A parent could go along and get what's needed without the pupils potentially feeling embarrassed.''

In addition to the school uniform bank in Trinity Methodist Church, a new school uniform bank has also been set up at Hope Church, Hillsborough, with clean, recycled uniforms available for the following schools:

Dromore High School; Banbridge Academy; Friends School Lisburn; Wallace High School; Beechlawn School; Laurelhill Community College; Victoria College; RBAI; Junior High; Rowendale Integrated PS; Meadowbridge PS; Annahilt PS; Dromore Central PS; Riverdale PS; Downshire PS.