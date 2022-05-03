Parents’ Night at Finvoy BB

Adam Faulkner gained the Queens Badge which was presented to him by his mother Christina

The session was rounded off with a parents’ night featuring video clips of the boys work during the year.

Awards were presented to the following boys.

The Dunlop Cup - Harry Barclay; The Beattie Shield - Charlie Gault;The Granagh Cup - Jackson Hill; The Rosnashane Cup - Colin Shaw; Play the Game Cup - Kristopher Morrison; The Cooper Cup - Isaac Hanna; The 125 Anniversary Shield - Ollie Pickering; The McCartney Cup - Brodie Slater; The Millar Cup - Lee Alexander; Company scripture grade 1 - Joseph Shiels; Company scripture grade 2 - Joel Sloan; Company scripture grade 3..Cameron Morrison; Company scripture grade 4 - Adam Faulkner; First year recruit Cup - Jack Bolton; Hughes Cup - Andrew Gilmore; The centenary Cup - Samuel Blair; The Gillan Cup - James Reid; The Hanna Cup - Matthew Keers.

Samuel Blair gained the President’s Badge and was presented with the badge by his mother Siobhan. Andrew Gilmore gained the Queen’s Badge and had his badge presented to him by his mother Helen.

The Chaplain and Captain thanked the boys and parents for their help throughout the past session.