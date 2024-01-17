Parkgate Donkey Day clocks up amazing £100,000 for Diabetes UK in past 20 years

Parkgate man Harry Irvine and his family recently completed their last Parkgate Donkey Day and Vintage Gathering after an incredible 20 years of fundraising in support of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, raising over £100,000 during that time.

What started out as ‘a wee day out’ to raise some money locally for the charity back in 2004, turned out to be a spectacular annual event in the local Parkgate community diary over the last 20 years.

Harry Irvine said: “Diabetes is something close to our hearts and this is why we have done the donkey derby and vintage gathering event for so many years.

"We wanted to get the whole community together for an annual fun day out with the family and friends, come rain, hail, or shine!

Pictured from left are Katy Hunter (Harry Irvine's daughter) with her son Tommy, Harry Irvine, Liz Downey and Warnick Manson. Picture: Diabetes UK Northern Ireland

“I am so proud of what we have all achieved together over the last 20 years, raising over £100,000 for local people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland. We hope everyone enjoyed the event over the years and we would like to say a sincere thank you for their fantastic support.”

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland community fundraising manager, Naomi Breen, said: “I have worked with Harry and his family for many years, and I am always struck by the passion that they have for the event and for raising awareness about diabetes. It really is a team effort and so much work happens to make it a reality - behind the scenes, during the day itself and in the days and weeks that follow!

“I would like to thank Harry, Liz, and the wider community circle for all their generosity, kindness and fun.

"Every year this event grew from strength to strength and very quickly became a calendar favourite for members of the local community. I absolutely echo what the Irvine family have said – thank you to everyone who volunteered their time, goods and services during the lifetime of the Parkgate Donkey Day and Vintage Gathering. It’s resulted in great friendships and wonderful memories over the last 20 years.

“Unfortunately, the number of people being impacted by diabetes in Northern Ireland continues to grow every year – there are approximately 112,000 people living with diabetes in the region. It is so important that people understand the seriousness of this condition and it’s so important that we have events like this to strengthen our work in raising awareness and supporting more families.”