One lane of the M1 eastbound has reopened after emergency services dealt with a lorry on fire this afternoon.

It is understood the lorry was on fire just passed Junction 13. Motorists were diverted from the M1 while the emergency services dealt with the blaze.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the M1 eastbound has now re-opened to one lane from junction 13, following the report of a lorry on fire.

"Please exercise caution and leave extra time for your journey.”