A passion for feline welfare has inspired three Causeway Coast women to start a cat charity for the north coast.

Alison Hagan from Coleraine, Leah Cox from Bushmills and Chloe McGarvey from Portrush started North Coast Cat Rescue in September this year and, to date, have neutered over 30 feral cats and rehomed three friendly cats.

Chloe said: “It is a shared passion for cat welfare as to why we started North Coast Cat Rescue.

"Feline welfare is at the heart of everything that we do. Our aim is to help as many unowned cats across the north coast. Trap, neuter and return (TNR) is our main objective. We believe humanely trapping feral unowned cats and providing them with essential vet care is a necessary task across the North Coast.

A passion for feline welfare resulted in (from left) Alison Hagan, Leah Cox and Chloe McGarvey establishing North Coast Cat Rescue. CREDIT NCCR

"It is our aim to curb the population of unowned feral cats and provide them with necessary vet care that they would otherwise not receive. Our ethos is to promise good cat welfare and educate the public on the differences between feral and pet cats.”

The north coast ladies are supported in their efforts by another trustee, Christine Passey, who is the charity’s secretary and volunteers remotely from England.

Relying on public donations, anyone wishing to support North Coast Cat Rescue can do so via their PayPal. They have also set up an Amazon wish list where supporters can choose items from the list of essential items such as cat food, litter trays, cat shelters and heat pads. For further information on North Coast Cat Rescue, check out their Facebook page.