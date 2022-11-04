After refreshments she introduced Bertie Foley as the speaker "who needed no introduction" to talk about Dungannon 'Past and Present'.

Bertie then entertained the ladies to a relaxed and informal presentation, beautifully illustrated with an array of photographs to depict the many changes which have taken place over the decades, some of which the ladies remembered and were able to provide names of buildings and residents which no longer exist.

Many memories were 'stirred' and shared and none moreso than when Bertie's wife Dana, a member of Ladies' Probus, read out a poem which she had written for Bertie some years before.

President Val Williamson with Bertie Foley at the recent meeting.

Entitled 'Shopping in Dungannon' , it was through the eyes of a six-year-old and when Dana spoke of 'going for the messages', she did not mean those we send and receive on our mobile devices today! Names of sweets such as 'Black Jacks', 'Fruit Salad ' and' Licquorice pipes ' evoked a lot of happy memorices and smiles and the vigorous round of applause following Bertie's talk, indicated how much the ladies appreciated Dana and Bertie's efforts.

There followed a short business meeting when President Val thanked Janice for putting together a programme up to June 2023.

There will be no meeting in the Rugby Club on Wednesday,November 16, but instead, members are asked to meet at the Opera House at 2pm to secure Tickets and seats for the Matinee of Mamma Mia.