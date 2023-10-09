Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Patient confidence in cervical screening process must be restored, urges MP Carla Lockhart

The Southern Health Trust’s cervical screening review will cause “significant distress” to thousands of local women, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The DUP representative described Monday’s announcement that around 17,000 women are to receive letters from the trust to say their smear tests will be re-checked as “deeply worrying”.

She also emphasised how important it is now that patient confidence in the screening process is restored.

"Cervical screening is absolutely vital for women, and it is important that women have confidence in the screening process, and that test results are accurate,” she said.

Most Popular
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said that news that 17,500 women are to receive letters from the Southern Trust to advise they will have their smear tests re-checked will cause "significant distress". Picture: Carla Lockhart.Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said that news that 17,500 women are to receive letters from the Southern Trust to advise they will have their smear tests re-checked will cause "significant distress". Picture: Carla Lockhart.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said that news that 17,500 women are to receive letters from the Southern Trust to advise they will have their smear tests re-checked will cause "significant distress". Picture: Carla Lockhart.

"That confidence has been completely undermined. I have spoken to women impacted by this issue and who raised initial concerns. I subsequently engaged with the trust to express these concerns and press for this course of action. Therefore this extensive process of re-checking and in some cases re-testing is welcome.

"Priority must now be given to those who need a repeat test. The whole purpose of screening is to detect any abnormalities early. Time is now very much of the essence for those women who are in this position.

"It is essential that the necessary resources are allocated to this re-testing process, and that anxiety and fears can be assuaged with urgency.”

The MP said the Southern Trust has “many questions to answer”.

"The failures outlined by the Royal College of Pathologists are deeply worrying, and will raise questions around how process and staff performance are monitored to ensure the highest standards of clinical practice and patient care.

"I would urge any woman with concerns to avail of the dedicated helpline being provided by the trust. I am also more than happy to talk to anyone impacted by this process.

"Today represents the right course of action being taken, but we must ensure all women are supported through this process and that safeguards are put in place to avoid anything like this happening again.”

Read More
Southern Trust to review cervical smear results of around 17,000 women

The independent assessment was undertaken after senior laboratory staff notified the Trust’s management team in July 2022 that they had concerns about performance in some steps of their laboratory’s screening system. The Trust commissioned the Royal College of Pathologists (RCPath Consulting) to undertake a review of its cervical screening services from January 1, 2008 and October 2021.

Related topics:Carla LockhartDUP