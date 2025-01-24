Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients were evacuated from part of a ward at Craigavon Area Hospital this morning after a window blew in with the force of Storm Éowyn.

It is understood the fearsome gusts crashed the window open forcing patients to be moved to another bay in the same ward.

Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

It is understood no patients or staff were harmed during the incident however it was a ‘very frightening’ experience.

Concerns were also raised that some staff, including nurses, were unable to leave the hospital grounds following their overnight shifts as exits were blocked by fallen trees and debris.

The hospital building also suffered damage in non-clinical areas but these had ‘little impact on services’, said the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “We are aware of some damage caused this morning across our hospital and community facilities due to the storm, mostly in non clinical areas with minimal impact on services.

“A window on a ward in Craigavon Area Hospital has blown in. Thankfully no one was harmed and patients have been moved. Fallen trees are restricting access to a car park on the site.

“We continue to monitor the situation and our estates team will move in to fully survey and repair any damage when it is safe to do so,” she told Northern Ireland World.

“Staff right across all of our hospital, community and estates teams are making a tremendous effort to continue to provide the most critical services and keep everyone safe,” she said this afternoon.