Patricia Murphy: ‘Volunteering with Childline has enhanced my relationship with my own children’

Tyrone woman Patricia Murphy always planned to be a counsellor, but serious injury and becoming mum to three children, meant those plans were put on hold for almost 20 years.

Now, along with a team of dedicated Childline staff and volunteers, the Omagh woman provides a listening ear throughout the night for children and young people who may be worried or in distress.

“Prior to getting married and having children, I had been a day care worker for children and adults with special needs and had enrolled at college to study counselling,” says Patricia. “Unfortunately, when I was 22, I suffered a serious back injury and had to give it all up.

“I was due to get married a few months later and ended up walking down the aisle on crutches. It wasn’t the wedding day I imagined, but we’re still together 25 years and three children later,” she laughs.

Patricia Murphy, Volunteer Counsellor with Childline Foyle Night Service. Credit: NSPCC

As Patricia’s children grew up and became more independent, she decided to return to study and a few years ago, did an Introduction to Counselling night class.

“I really enjoyed it,” she says. “And I had always talked about volunteering for Childline, but with three young children, I never had the time. Then when my oldest child Callum was heading off to Queen’s University, he told me to just go for it.

“I started training to be a volunteer counsellor in February 2021 and began doing shifts at the Foyle base in April that year.

“When the Night Service started last year in Derry (Childline Foyle is one of only four locations in the UK to offer the Night Service), the hours suited family life better and so on Thursday nights, I drive up from Omagh and do the 11.30pm to 7am shift.”

Patricia is currently studying Level 3 CPCAB (Counselling and Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body) at North West Regional College in Strabane. And after completing level 4 next year, she will be a qualified and accredited counsellor.

However, while Patricia is studying for a professional counselling qualification, there are no specific qualifications, previous jobs or experience required to become a Childline volunteer.