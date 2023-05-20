Patrick Kielty ‘thrilled’ to be confirmed as new host of RTE’s Late Late Show

Northern Irish comedian Patrick Kielty said he was “absolutely thrilled” to be appointed as the new host of RTÉ’s popular The Late Late Show.

Patrick from Dundrum in Co Down becomes the fourth presenter of the iconic show for its 61st season next September.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

"I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television,” he said.

Patrick began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast. Since then, he has built a stellar career across TV and radio, while his live stand-up tours have sold out across Ireland and the UK.

His BAFTA nominated My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me saw him named UK documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his most recent film, Patrick Kielty:100 Years of Union also won an RTS award.

Later this year sees the release of his first feature film, Ballywalter, where he stars alongside IFTA nominated Seana Kerslake.

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s Director of Content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show. Patrick's personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.