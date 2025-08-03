Patrick Walsh. Photo provided by PSNI

Police say the are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 41-year-old, Patrick Walsh, from the Larne area.

In an appeal for the public’s help in locating Patrick, police added: “He was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning, Saturday 2nd August, driving a white van and his family and friends have not heard from him since.

"He is described as 5”8 and is of medium build. Anyone who may have seen Patrick or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 957 03/08/25.”