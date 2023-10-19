Popular businessman and Lurgan native Paul Bradley has tragically died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea at Newcastle, Co Down.

Mr Bradley, who owned Cafe Fish on Belfast’s Lisburn Road and used to own the Victoria Junction in Lurgan, died yesterday morning despite attempts to revive him.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene of the South Promenade in Newcastle on Wednesday morning at around 10am. The emergency services attended the scene.

Mr Bradley, who was in his early 60s, had run sit-in restaurant and takeaway Cafe Fish on the Lisburn Road with wife Gabby McDowell for more than two decades.

He had been in the hospitality industry for around 40 years. A native of Lurgan, he grew up in Edward Street where his mother Nora Bradley ran a successful wool shop. Paul worked as a barman in the town before purchasing The Victoria Junction, a hot food carry-out in Victoria Street Lurgan.

Paul Bradley, former owner of the Victoria Junction in Lurgan, Co Armagh, who died tragically after a swim at Newcastle, Co Down on Wednesday.

One friend, Pearse Quinn from Lurgan, said: “He will be remembered not only as a successful businessman, but a jolly character who enjoyed life.

"He was well known as a barman in McMullan's bar in Edward Street in the 1980s prior to taking over Victoria Junction. He just never took life seriously, he was always light-hearted, no one ever saw him angry or upset. I remember him saying once, why worry, if worrying helped then do it but it doesn't.

"He used to love adding records to the jukebox in McMullan's that where sing-alongs started and from the back of the bar he would have waved his arms for the customers to join in. He made people smile, that is a special gift. Condolences to his family and friends,” said Mr Quinn.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10:03 on Wednesday, 18 October following reports of an incident on South Promenade Area, Newcastle. NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, two Rapid Response Paramedics, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”

Newcastle Promenade, photo courtesy of Pacemaker

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a man in the water in the South Promenade area of Newcastle shortly after 10.10am on Wednesday 18th October. Officers attended the harbour scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the man’s body was recovered from the water. Sadly, despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

A spokesperson for Newcastle RNLI said: "Newcastle RNLI responded to an incident this morning after a swimmer got into difficulty in the water close to the lifeboat station.

"The inshore lifeboat launched shortly before 10am and the casualty was quickly taken ashore, and casualty care was administered by the lifeboat crew until the arrival of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Newcastle and Kilkeel Coastguard, Air Ambulance NI, and the PSNI were also tasked."

A post on social media from Kilkeel Coastguard said: "The team was tasked to reports of a person in the water off Newcastle Harbour at 0955hrs. We would like to commend the actions of Newcastle RNLI for their efforts today under difficult weather on scene and difficult circumstances along with other emergency services. There will be no further details. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved."

A post from Cambridge Barbershop says: “Sad news today of the tragic passing of our friend and business neighbour, Paul Bradley. We remember Paul first opening up. He had cemented Cafe Fish into the heart of Lisburn Road and fast became a popular venue among the many eateries and bars that sit along the road.

"With Paul always heard shouting ‘Order on’ he created an ambience like no other and knew how to attract customers....and keep them. We will miss him shouting...his infectious smile and him also revving his 'baby' when driving past the barbershop. The barbers extend their sincere condolences to his wife Gabby, children and wider family circle. Rest easy Paul.”